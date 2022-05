https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6NKxUeHCmMY

Yesterday was a shocker for the fans of the last 2 season finale champion of Big Brother, Laycon. Laycon stormed into the show Hosted by Frank Edoho with other 2 participants and went away with 500,000 Naira. It was a fun time with Laycon who showcased his intelligence.

Check out how the show went.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V2IpDk6IxOM

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related