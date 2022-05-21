By Eniola Daniel

The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, paraded suspected killers of Sunday David Imoh, the 37-year-old sound engineer, who was murdered and burnt in Lekki, Lagos, May 12, 2022.

Other such suspects paraded at the Command’s Headquarters in Ikeja, Lagos, were arrested for varying crimes including armed robbery, conspiracy, cultism, unlawful possession of firearms, murder and other crimes.

Parading the suspects, the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi warned that the command had taken further steps to checkmate the issue of jungle justice and it would not stop until it gets everyone involved in such act is arrested and prosecuted.

In his words: “An okada rider, Dahiru, had a quarrel with his passengers by name Frank Olatunji and Philip Balogun over the bike fare. In the heat of the argument, Olatunji and Balogun invited David Sunday to mediate only for Dahiru and his cohorts to violently attack him, killed him and set him ablaze.

“A total of six suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder. They are, Dahiru Ayuba; Susan Moses; Christopher Dauda; Joseph Tella; Chigozie Anthony and Sunday Azi. Suspects will be charged to court at the conclusion of investigation.”

https://guardian.ng/news/lekki-lynching-police-reveal-identity-of-suspected-killers-of-david-imoh/

