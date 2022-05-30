Lewandowski: My Bayern Story Has Come To An End. I Hope They Won’t Keep Me

ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI has sensationally declared he “doesn’t want to play for Bayern Munich anymore” and demanded a transfer.

The 33-year-old Polish striker has been heavily linked with a summer switch to Barcelona.

Robert Lewandowski has said he ‘doesn’t want to play for Bayern Munich anymore’

Lewandowski had already signalled his intention to reject any contract extension with the German champs.

His deal runs out next summer.

Speaking to reporters while on international duty with Poland, Lewandowki said: “My era at Bayern is over. I don’t see any possibility to continue playing for this club anymore.

“Bayern’s a serious club and I believe they won’t keep me, I don’t want to play there anymore.

“A transfer is the best solution. I hope they don’t stop me”.

The free-scoring forward gave a cryptic clue of what was to come when he attended the Monaco Grand Prix at the weekend.

Speaking to Sky Germany at in the Principality, he said: “The time will come to give information.

“Soon it will be possible to say more.”



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related