Liverpool Vs Tottenham Hotspur 0 – 0 – (Live)

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur meet in a repeat of the 2019 Champions League final on Sunday as the Premier League leaders welcome Mauricio Pochettino’s languishing Londoners to Anfield.

The hosts dropped their first points of the season at the ninth time of asking last time out, but they returned to winning ways in midweek and take on a Spurs side struggling for form so far in 2019-20.

The outcome of a Champions League final is always as polarising as it gets in club football, but the way teams respond to their respective fortunes can vary greatly.

So far this season, Liverpool seem to have picked up exactly where they left off in Madrid, whereas Tottenham have suffered a vicious hangover which is still very much being felt five months later.

The feeling that last season may have been the peak of this Spurs team could well have engendered a desire to leave the club for many of their star players whose contracts are nearing an end, which is one of a growing list of reasons given for such a poor start to the season.

Compare that to Liverpool, who have swept almost all before them so far this term, and within less than half a year the two-goal margin which ultimately separated them in Madrid has stretched to a 13-point lead after only nine games of the Premier League season.

Such a disparity between the two sides should be kept in context; Liverpool have enjoyed a historically good start to the season – victory on Sunday would see them equal the Premier League record of 28 points from the first 30 available – whereas Spurs have amassed their lowest points tally at this stage of a season since Pochettino took charge in 2014-15.

