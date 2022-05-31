Liz Cambage Denies Racially Insulting Nigerian Players During Pre-Olympic Match

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5TlVS3J3IfY

See previous thread here: Liz Cambage To Nigerian Team: Go Back To Your 3rd World Country

The incident that took place during the pre-Olympic scrimmage with the Nigerian team was handled privately, almost a year ago.

I am very disappointed and hurt by the events and accusations that have unfolded in the Australian media. The recount of what took place is inaccurate and misleading.

I did not use the racial slur towards the Nigerian team that has been circulating.

After I unintentionally fouled a Nigerian player on court I was then physically assaulted by this player on the sideline of my bench. I was hit in the face and pushed to the ground but I walked away. Prior to the game I asked to sit out because I was concerned about my mental and physical health, which I have addressed publicly.

We did not have professional referees to manage and prioritise both teams’ safety during this highly physical scrimmage.

This is not an excuse or justification to the events that unfolded or my actions, however, I feel that a full picture of the environment that led to this outcome must be shared.

I have taken responsibility and accountability for my involvement in what occurred. I genuinely apologised to the Nigerian team and I once again, am sorry that these events are being rehashed.

I truly hope that I can move forward from this incident and apply actionable effort to be my best self.

Thank you,

Liz xX



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeK3zOcstHq/

Video of the incident above.

