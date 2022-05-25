‘Loan App: They Called & Insulted My Family As Loan Goes Wrong’

Hi everybody, I collected Loan from addmoney.

A loan of N31,000…I made a transaction and it went horribly wrong, so I had to borrow from another app and pay them their 37k, they said they did not receive it…I contacted my bank and nothing yet..

Now my loan has been 4 days overdue and I am to pay N40,000, I’ve been hustling and trying to pay back but to no avail

Just yesterday they called my family and insulted them, the thing just weaken me, they promised I will go viral….I am just currently lying down, weak..nothing to do..

Also this is my first post

