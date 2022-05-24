Longest Word In Dictionary And Other Facts You Might Not Know

The longest English word without a vowel is twyndyllyngs which means “twins”.

An octopus has three hearts.

The literal meaning of “Once in a blue moon” is once every 2.7 years.

Bullet proof vests, fire escapes, windshield wipers and laser printers were all invented by women.

Slugabed (noun):

A lazy person who stays in bed long past the usual time for waking up

1 billion seconds = 32 years.

The longest word in the English language is 45 letters long:

Pneumonoultramicroscopicsilicovolcanoconiosis

Atelophobia is a condition that causes people to over think and obsess over the thought of not being good enough.

Psychologists have found that sending and receiving text messages can actually boost your mood when you’re feeling lonely.

A Nillionaire is someone who has little to no money. The ‘Nil’ is from Latin, meaning nothing.

Negaholics are people who become addicted to self-doubt and negativity. They find the bad in most things and are hardly ever satisfied.

