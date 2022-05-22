Low Turnout Of Teens In Churches Nowadays

I just came back from service. I’m a Catholic, back then in my teen years, I do see alot of turnout of young people BTW 10-20 yrs of age.

But these days, it seems they ve left this church of a thing to the older folks.

What could be wrong?

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related