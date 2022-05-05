“Mad Vlad Putin Is Dying. Is It Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, Or Poison?” – Jakumo

A couple of videos have surfaced showing Mad Vlad Putin afflicted with a very serious tremor that causes his hands to shake and quake uncontrollably. The lunatic tyrant does his desperate best to try and conceal the violent shaking of his hands by holding on to his jacket or to his infamous 50-foot long table where he welcomes guests are seated at the far end of the ridiculously long table.

In this first video clip, the demented tyrant Putin is welcoming fellow Lithuanian dictator Luthechenko. Watch the first few seconds of the 30-second clip, and note how Putin’s right hand flutters in the air like the wingbeats of a headless chicken, before he hurriedly grips his jacket to conceal the prominent tremor. Notice also the way Putin walks with a very uncoordinated gait that reminds one of the way stroke sufferers walk. These are both telltale signs of a man who is SERIOUSLY ill, and therefore EXTREMELY dangerous in that he has little to lose if he takes the insane option of ending the world in a series of nuclear blasts so as to preempt his own impending death.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xg3HgN11nG0

In the second video clip evidently filmed during the same meeting with fellow tyrant Luthechenko, note how Putin’s legs dance about uncontrollably as he sits in his chair. Contrast that unnatural fidgety look with the steady and still posture of Putin’s visitor in his chair, and it doe not take a neurologist to see clearly that Putin is suffering from some sort of degenerative disease, or possibly even from a neurotoxic poison that has been administered to him in a bid to assist him on the journey to join his ancestors before he gets a chance to start WW3.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nvaMhXaZXB0

So then, pellow kwantirimans, what is your opinion? Does Putin have Parkinson’s Disease or Alzheimer’s Disease, or has the man been poisoned by those close to him who have become worried about Putin’s escalating insanity as evidenced by his senseless genocide in Ukraine?

