Magnus Abe Inagurate Bats-Vanguard In Obio/Akpor And Port Harcourt LGAs

ASIWAJU Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Train On The Move …

Senator Magnus Abe today during the inauguration BATS-Vanguard in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City LGAs at Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, Rumuola, Port Harcourt.

It was at this same spot in 2014 that then Rivers State Commissioner of Police, Mbu Joseph Mbu brutalized and almost killed Abe when the respected Senator was laboring hard to build APC in Rivers State.

In that event, Rivers State Government had released a statement that the bullet Abe received was meant for Rt Hon Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi.

It is on this same ground today the the Bola Tinubu movement in Obio/Akpor and Port Harcourt City LGAs were launched, on the sacrifices of Magnus Abe.

#BAT2023 #Tinubu2023

