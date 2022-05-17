Man Escapes Unknown Gunmen In Hot Chase, Crashes His Car In Anambra (Video, Pix)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CpXILpYSqkA

A resident of Nnewi moving about during the sit at home order is currently thanking his stars after narrowly escaping death from unknown gunmen who gave him a hot chase.

Translation: Have a look at that vehicle that crashed there. The unknown gunmen chased this guy up to this point…this is happening now at Otolo Nnewi. The truth is that he was being chased all the way from **** and he was driving on reverse.

With that speed, still on reverse, he crashed here. He jumped out of his car immediately and took to his heels. But the thing is, the unknown gunmen did not want to kill him. If they had wanted him dead they would have shot him from a distance.

Immediately he jumped out of the vehicle, according to what we were told by an eyewitness, one of the unknown gunmen raised his rifle to fire but decided against it. Instead went to the tire of the man’s vehicle and shot at it.

We’ve been asked to stay at home for a just a day, not a year, not a week, not a month. Tomorrow you can continue on your way or business. I am pleading with you my people.

There’s the platenumber of the car whose owner fled. He should come back and retrieve his car.

