Man Hides In Wardrobe As Lady’s Main Boyfriend Shows Up Unannounced (Photo)

A man on Twitter has shared on his page his real-time experience at the house of a lady he paid a visit to. The man, known as @welbie said he was forced to hide in the wardrobe of the lady after her main boyfriend visited the house unnoticed. The man shared a photo he took while he was hiding in the wardrobe waiting for the main boyfriend to step out he also leaves. The guy made light remarks about the situation to suggest that he was not taking it seriously.

He tweeted; ”You in her dms, I’m in her closet… hiding because her boyfriend just visited.”

https://mobile.twitter.com/welbie_/status/1524867061134114839?s=20&t=QCQ1ujzZKU8NNtVv6Z7XNQ

