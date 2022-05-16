“Man-Of-God” Police Officer Asks For Bribe While Speaking In Tongues (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EHasnbflTVw

‘Man-Of-God’ Police Officer Asks Motorist For Bribe While Speaking In Tongues (Video)

A video of a Police officer in Lagos state who claims to be a man of God, asking for a bribe and also speaking in tongues, has gone viral, IGBERETV reports.

As seen in the video, the police officer had accosted a Nigerian motorist on grounds that he had incomplete vehicle papers. The video, the officer was seen asking the man to ”package something” for him or else they would go to the police station. He then started speaking in tongues during his conversation with the driver.



https://igberetvnews.com/1420098/man-god-police-officer-asks-motorist-bribe-speaking-tongues-video/

