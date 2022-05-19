Man Set To Marry Two Wives From Same Community In Abia State (Photo)

A man identified as Ude Kalu is set to marry two wives from same community in Abia state, IGBERETV reports.

His introduction ceremony to his bride, Ihuoma will take place on Sunday May 22 in Abiriba, while his introduction to his second bride, Ihudiya will take place on Sunday May 29, in same community.

Their traditional marriage/wedding ceremony which is tagged “Osuru and Sons 2022” will hold after the introductions.



