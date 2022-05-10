Manchester City Sign Erling Haaland

Manchester City can confirm we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

Manchester City can confirm that we have reached an agreement in principle with Borussia Dortmund for the transfer of striker Erling Haaland to the Club on 1st July 2022.

The transfer remains subject to the Club finalising terms with the player.Erling Haaland, new Man City player �⭐️ #MCFC

▪️ Manchester City will pay €60m [not €75m] release clause to BVB, plus commission to be added.

▪️ His salary will be worth £375,000/week, same level as de Bruyne.

▪️ Medical has been already completed.

The saga is over.

https://www.mancity.com/news/mens/club-statement-erling-haaland-63787789

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related