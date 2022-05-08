Manchester City Vs Newcastle United Today At 4:30pm

Fresh from suffering Champions League semi-final heartache, Manchester City will resume their Premier League campaign against Newcastle United on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens recorded a 4-3 victory over Real Madrid in the first leg at the Etihad Stadium last week but lost 3-1 in the second leg on Wednesday to suffer a 6-5 aggregate defeat at Bernabeu.

Pep Guardiola’s side ran out 4-0 winners over Leeds United in the Premier League last weekend, though, which left them one point clear of second-placed Liverpool at the summit.

