Marine Spirit/Spiritual Husband: Your Experience

Good day Guys.

So there’s this girl I really love. And we dated for about 6 months. The best relationship I’ve ever been in my life so far.

But we had to break up cos I was told on two different occasions by two different people that she is “Omo Omi” from the marine kingdom and she has spiritual husband which she herself confirmed.

What’s your experience on Spiritual Husband or dating a girl from the marine kingdom.

Have I made a mistake breaking up with her for this reason?

Your contributions are appreciated

*MODIFIED*

Our horoscope also isn’t compatible. I’m Virgo she’s Aquarius

