Masked Gunmen Endorse Emefiele As President In 2023

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Niger Delta Militants group promise to lay down it’s arms if APC Field the CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele As it’s Presidential Candidate.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Yh2vPXas2cI

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: