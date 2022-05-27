May 27: My Govt Working To Make Nigerian Children’s Future Bright – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari is celebrating with young Nigerians on the occasion of the 2022 Children’s Day.

Buhari assured that his administration will continue to work hard to ensure that every child has access to education, which prepares them for a bright future.

A statement on Thursday by spokesman, Femi Adesina, said the Nigerian leader recognises the place of education in the development of every country.

The government assured that Buhari was committed to seeing a further significant reduction in the number of out-of-school children.

Noting that education remains on the front burner, he said other issues – healthcare, protection from harm, drugs, cultism, child trafficking and abuse, domestic violence – are also receiving attention.

Buhari believes that Nigerian children deserve the best and a safe nation where they can grow, make friends, interact and travel freely, and emerge as successful leaders in different fields.

The President said with investments in infrastructure, youth development, education, ICT, digital economy, culture, arts and entertainment, “we are laying a solid foundation for future generations”.

