Meet Dr Emeka Okeke, The Host Of Bayern FC Youth Cup, 2022 In Anambra (Pics)

Anambra Person of the Week: Dr Emeka ,Chairman, Aspire Foundation*

For his impact in community development and contributions towards the growth of sporting activities in the State using personal resources and being able to harness raw talent among young people with the intention to keep them engaged and take them off the street. Also, for being a resourceful young man who has exemplified excellence and integrity in all his endeavors, Dr. Chukwuemeka Okeke is ANAMBRA PERSON OF THE WEEK.

Dr. Chukwuemeka Franklin Okeke is the MD/CEO of Spine Communications Limited, founder of RISE Global Health Initiative California, founder of Aspire Football Club, Adazi-Ani and was the Chairman Caretaker Committee, Anambra State Football Association in 2020.

Dr. Chukwuemeka Franklin Okeke is a Graduate of Georgia State University, Atlanta where he acquired a Bachelors of Science degree and a Master’s degree in Neurobiology. He also has a Doctor of Pharmacy degree from University of California, San Diego. He is a member, American College of Health Executives, USA, a member Nigerian Association of Pharmacists in the Americas and a member, Pharmacist Council of Nigeria. He is married to Mrs. Ogochukwu Okeke and blessed with three children, Dr. Okeke has over the years, contributed to our society and humanity at large. In 2017, he was honored by the University of California, San Diego as one of their four outstanding healers under forty years old.

Below are some of his humanitarian works.

Health Care

2015 He oversaw the first healthcare delivery Public-Private partnership in Anambra State through the Anambra Business Coalition. This partnership between RISE Health Corporation and Anambra State Government enabled the rehabilitation of public and private hospitals in the State, a feat celebrated by Governor Willie Obiano, who personally came to unveil some of the projects. In 2013, he rolled out the Free-Clinic-Days program in Anambra that screened over 2000 people and provided 300 parents with free access to medical care. The same year, Governor Peter Obi commended and financially Supported Dr. Okeke’s Nigeria Epilepsy Care Advancement Program (NECAP) where 240 epilepsy patients were enrolled into a free 12-month medical care and support. NECAP was also supported by Epilepsy Foundation of Northern California, Eden Medical Center California and National Hospital Abuja.

2012: Dr. Okeke, in collaboration with Godwin and Patricia Okeke Foundation and Rise Global Health initiative, sponsored a Free Rural Health Fair in Anambra State where 1000 people were screened and educated with 100 families receiving free 12-month access to healthcare at RISE Clinic Adazi Ani.

2016: Nursing students, medical students and members of the Federal Road Safety Commission were trained on Basic Life Support (CPR and First Aid).

2018: Dr. Okeke alongside Dr. Edie Zusman of Neuroscience Partners California sponsored the Anambra Stroke Awareness Campaign project that led to the induction of 42 stroke leadership council members, creation of 11 active stroke treatment groups, education of 447 people about stroke and screening of 344 individuals.

2020: Supported by New Age Mobile Concepts and GUO Transport Services, he organized the Orumba General Hospital Free Medical Outreach that provided over 3000 people access to free medical screening and medical treatment.

Social and Human Capacity Development

In youth development through sports, Dr. Okeke, as the Anambra Football Association Chairman, changed the story of football in Anambra State. He brought together all football stakeholders and gave the game a new vision of making Anambra the football capital of the nation. He relocated the Football Association’s secretariat to a better suited building that provided facilities for club owners, sports journalists, footballers, coaches and referees; he donated two buses to the Association and set off to organize a football Local Government tour for the 21 Local Government Areas of Anambra State. Dr. Okeke organized media rounds for all football club owners in the State, brought in foreign coach trainers to train our local football coaches and sponsored the maiden edition of My Anambra Football Super 8 tournament that was concluded in April of 2021. This tournament brought some senior directors and executive committee members of National Football Federation (NFF) for their first visit to the State. He has currently launched “My Anambra Football Campaign” that has brought pride to the game of football in Anambra.

Dr. Okeke has further shown his commitment towards creating opportunities for human and social capacity development for young people by sponsoring football scouting programs that have given many talented young Anambrarians the opportunity to be selected to play for football clubs in Europe as well as the over 300 talents he has nurtured through his football club, Aspire Football Club Adazi-Ani, the current Anambra State FA Football Champions.

In 2021, in partnership with VOE Foundation, he organized the FC Bayern Youth Team Exhibition Games and equally launched the Aspire Football Academy Scholarship. Just last week, in collaboration with VOE Foundation, Dr. Emeka Okeke through his Aspire Foundation sponsored the FC Bayern Youth Cup, 2022 Edition which was held at Awka City Stadium on Saturday, 30th April, 2022 and about 10 under 16 players would be trained at FC Bayern football academy in Germany. He has been part of the sponsors of the competition when it was held in Lagos and Abuja.

Dr. Okeke has also made impact in the entertainment industry where he brings together different brands to sponsor a free yearly syndicated musical concert in Anambra State tagged Adazi-Ani Fest. Being a visionary, he purposefully looked beyond the relaxation, entertainment and profit targeted by organizers of similar concerts and turned Adazi-Ani Fest into a platform that allows upcoming artistes display their talents to record label Executives and business moguls who have the potential of engaging them if their act is good enough.

As an employer of labor, Dr. Okeke has engaged over 1,000 youths at various capacities while further giving support to many young Anambrarians to continue their education within and outside the country. Dr. Okeke acknowledges that all his achievements would not have been possible without emotional support from family and friends as well as operational, financial and business support from known brands such as GUO Transport, New Age Mobile Concepts, SIMS Nigeria Limited, Procter and Gamble and University of California, San Diego.

At 40, Dr. Emeka Okeke has done so well for himself and the society and his achievements will make you think he has been around for ages. He was recently conferred with the chieftaincy of Ikemba Di Ugwu of Aniocha by all the traditional rulers in Aniocha local government area of Anambra State.

https://anambrapeople.com.ng/2022/05/03/anambra-person-of-the-week-dr-emeka-okeke-chairman-aspire-foundation/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related