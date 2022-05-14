Menace Of Okada In Owerri Town (Pictures & Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MVSRTXS1w-c

Okada as it is popularly known in Nigeria is a commercial motorcycle. Okada was formerly banned in Owerri the capital of Imo state, but over time okada business returned to Owerri. This has created some mixed concerns for the residents and visitor the state capital.

However on investigation and chats with some okada riders, they complained about the bad roads in and around Owerri, that it is only okada can navigate such dilapidated roads in the town. Some passengers we talked to confirmed the same scenario, that most areas in the state capital have bad roads, that is it only the okada that is making their movement around the town easy.

The police command in the state has this to say. “The Imo State Police Command has said that the ban on commercial motorcycle riders, popularly known as ‘Okada’, would be enforced strictly in Owerri metropolis.

Commercial motorcycle riding has banned in parts of the state by the state government since last year.

According to the media adviser to the Imo State Commissioner of Police, Mike Abatam, the ban is aimed at curbing the use of commercial cycles to perpetrate crime in the state.

As part of the measures required to sustain the already improved security situation and to ensure lasting peace following the successful neutralization of crime and criminalities in the state and its environs”

“The Imo State Police Command is poised to enforce the Imo State Government existing law banning the use of commercial motorcycles in the metropolis.

“This becomes resolute because of the involvement of some of the commercial motorcycle operators, in criminal activities and other vices in the state.

“However, for service personnel’s who ply on bike, the command directs that they should wear their service uniform, a crash helmet for them and their passengers for easy identification.

“The command directed that service personnel should wear their uniforms and adorn crash helmets devoid of passengers while transiting with their motorbikes.

“The Commissioner of police, CP Abutu Yaro, fdc, warn all commercial motorcycle operators to desist from operating within Owerri Metropolis since, the extant rule of outright seizure of offending motorbikes equally remains sacrosanct.”

https://evideostv.com/menace-of-okada-in-owerri-pictures/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related