Mercy Johnson’s Husband, Odi Okojie Wins Esan Fed Constituency APC Ticket (Pics)

Odianosen Okojie has been declared the winner of the APC House of Reps Primary for Esan North East/Esan South East Federal Constituency, Edo State.

SPECIAL APPRECIATION TO THE GOOD PEOPLE OF ESAN NORTH EAST/SOUTH EAST FEDERAL CONSTITUENCY.

My dear good people and Leaders of Esan North East and Esan South East Federal constituency, it gives me a great sense of gratitude to God Almighty for making it possible for me to emerge as the APC candidate in the upcoming election into the Federal House of Representatives representing the aforementioned constituency after the just concluded primaries.

This feat will not be possible if not for your kindest and surest support and prayers. It behoves on me to use this medium to express my sincere appreciation to God Almighty, my adorable wife Mrs MERCY JOHNSON OKOJIE for all your love and support, to all my family members, friends and well-wishers. I thank you all.

In the coming days, I and my team shall be embarking vigorously on more tours throughout all the wards of our constituency, meeting with stakeholders(both leaders and constituents) so as to foster and deepen the already harmonious relationship that will bring about the very best ways of meeting the dire needs of the good people of Esan North East and South East constituency. There is a lot to be done no doubt and with all hands on deck, we shall surely get to the promise land.

THE MISSION HAS INDEED BECOME A MOVEMENT.

PRINCE ODI OKOJIE

APC Candidate, House Of Representatives

Esan North East/South East Federal Constituency 2023.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CeF_GuHoFLT/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Congratulations to @princeodiokojie on this win.

You are a good man and a man of the people.

I am sure you will be an awesome federal representative for the good people of esanland….

The mission is now a movement.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CeGVn5HoAaR/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

