Methodist Church Seeks Donations As Kidnappers Of Prelate, Others Demand N100m

https://www.nairaland.com/7151785/methodist-church-prelate-samuel-kanu

To: All Archbishops/Bishops

Your Grace/Right Reverence

*RE: *UNFORTUNATE MATTER OF THE ABDUCTION OF THE PRELATE, BISHOP, AND PRELATE’S CHAPLAIN.*

*IN RE: DEMAND OF N100M RANSOM BY THE ABDUCTORS.*

Grace, Peace and Love of God be with you and all that is yours Amen.

The devastating news of the Abduction of our Prelate, the Bishop of Owerri and Prelate’s Chaplain has left everybody in shock.

This is a period of trial in which the Church must cry out that ‘The Lord that answereth by Fire’ must be our God to destroy all the manipulations of the Adversary. Let us all arise and cry out to the Lord!

As we engage in Prayer Warfare, this serves to notify you that the Abductors have demanded a ransom of N100m.

In view of the urgency and the dire need to arrest the situation for the safety of our Prelate and other abductees, it has become imperative to seek your URGENT RESPONSE to raise the N100m ransom.

The Account particulars are:

*Name: Methodist Church Nigeria*

*Account Number: 2000041229*

*Bank: First Bank*

The safety of the Prelate and other abductees must be of paramount concern to all, and your contributions spiritually and monetarily shall not go unrewarded.

Yours in Present Anguish,

*The Rt. Revd. (Dr.) Michael O. Akinwale*

Secretary of Conference

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related