MFM PMCH May 2022 Prayer Points

MOUNTAIN OF FIRE AND MIRACLES MINISTRIES INTERNATIONAL HEADQUARTERS, LAGOS, NIGERIA.

POWER MUST CHANGE HANDS PRAYER PROGRAMME MAY 2022 EDITION

THEME: CONFRONTING THE PANDEMIC DEMONS (3)

SCRIPTURE READING: Psalms 17; 27; 91

Power Must Change Hands, popularly known as PMCH, is a special service held once a month at MFM Prayer City. This programme is held every FIRST Saturday of each month from 7 AM to 12 PM WAT. PMCH is also broadcast LIVE on satellite TV and over the internet for people residing outside Lagos or the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

PRAYER POINTS – POWER MUST CHANGE HANDS (PMCH May 2022)

Confession: Psalm 91

AGGRESSIVE PRAISE WORSHIP

PRAYER POINTS

1 O God, arise, uproot anything You did not plant inside the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in the name

of Jesus.

2 O God, let the fire of revival, fall upon the Mountain of

Fire and Miracles Ministries, in the name of Jesus.

3 O God, let the power of peace and progress,

overshadow this nation, in Jesus’ name.

4 O God, arise and give us God-fearing leaders, in the name of Jesus.

5 Powers, mounting a siege against my health, collapse and die, in the name of Jesus.

6 Powers of the pandemic used by the enemy to threaten me, collapse and die, in the name of Jesus.

7 Every oppressive power and power of fear provoked by the pandemic against my life, I pull you down, in Jesus’ name.

8 Every hand of oppression pointing at me, wither, in the name of Jesus.

9 Every mouth of the oppressor speaking against my health, shut up and die, in the name of Jesus.

10 Any good thing that this pandemic has stolen from me, I recover you seven-fold, in the name of Jesus.

11 Blood-sucking demons, provoked by the pandemic, I am not your candidate, go back to your senders, in Jesus’ name.

12 Any existence that is oppressing my future, O Lord, cut them off, in the name of Jesus.

13 By the power in the blood of Jesus, let any unclean power associated with this pandemic, that has entered into me, die, in the name of Jesus.

14 Pandemic arrows, assigned to kill my blessings, die, in the name of Jesus.

15 Battles, provoked by the pandemic assigned to block my ways, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

16 Passover blood of Jesus, protect my habitation by fire, in the name of Jesus.

17 Any pandemic affliction assigned to make me feed from my enemies, die, in the name of Jesus.

18 Every battle arising from the pandemic, assigned to damage my happiness, scatter by fire, in the name of Jesus.

19 Any power arising from the pandemic that wants me to live like a dead person, die, in the name of Jesus.

20 Every liquid in my body, carry the fire of the Holy Ghost and destroy every plantation of infirmity, in Jesus’ name.

21 You stronghold and strong man of this pandemic, I am not your not your candidate; I bury you now, in Jesus’ name.

22 Blood of Jesus, arise, flush out every poison of the pandemic from my system, in the name of Jesus.

23 Swallowing powers of the pandemic, hear the Word of the Lord; vomit me, in the name of Jesus.

24 Activities of silent destroyers in my body and environment, perish, in the name of Jesus.

25 Dragons from the east, I am not your candidate, clear away, in the name of Jesus.

27 Powers, provoked by the pandemic to eat my flesh and drink my blood, die, in the name of Jesus.

28 Environmental pandemic serpent, clear away from me, in the name of Jesus.

Thou strange children of the pandemic, I am not your candidate, die, in the name of Jesus.

29 I pull down every stronghold mounted by the pandemic against me, in the name of Jesus.

30 Programme of affliction, provoked by the pandemic, I am not your candidate, die, in the name of Jesus.

31 My blood, kill every agent of infirmity, in the name of Jesus.

32 Voices of the pandemic, ragging against my next level, die, in the name of Jesus.

33 Anywhere pandemic demons are gathered, Holy Ghost fire, scatter them, in the name of Jesus.

34 Pandemic graves, I am not your candidate, shut up, in the name of Jesus.

35 Opportunities that the pandemic has wasted, I recover you by fire, in the name of Jesus.

36 Serpents and scorpions of the pandemic, catch fire, in the name of Jesus.

37 Bondage associated with the pandemic, I am not your candidate, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

38 Every evil blood speaking against my life through this pandemic, blood of Jesus, scatter them, in the name of Jesus.

39 Powers of the emptiers and blockers associated with the pandemic, break away, in the name of Jesus.

40 I sweep away every sorrow associated with this pandemic, in the name of Jesus.

POWER MUST CHANGE HANDS PRAYER PROGRAMME (PMCH MAY 2022)

7:00 am- 7:05 am: Opening Prayers

7:05 am- 7:20 am: Praise Worship

7:20 am – 7:35 am: Testimonies

7:35 am – 7:45 am: Hour of Personal Intercession

7:45 am – 8:45 am: Ministration

8:45 am – 9:00 am: Offering and Closing

OPENING HYMN:

1. O magnify the Lord with me,

Ye people of His choice,

Let all to whom He lendeth breath,

Now in His name rejoice;

For love’s blest revelation,

For rest from condemnation,

For uttermost salvation,

To Him give thanks.

Let all the people praise Thee,

Let all the people praise Thee!

Let all the people praise Thy name,

Forever and forever more,

(For evermore, O Lord!)

Let all the people praise Thee,

Let all the people praise Thee!

Let all the people praise Thy name,

Forever and forever more.

2. O praise Him for His holiness,

His wisdom and His grace,

Sing praises for the precious blood,

Which ransomed all our race;

In tenderness He sought us,

From depths of sin He brought us,

The way of life then taught us,

To Him give thanks.

Let all the people praise Thee,

Let all the people praise Thee!

Let all the people praise Thy name,

Forever and forever more,

(For evermore, O Lord!)

Let all the people praise Thee,

Let all the people praise Thee!

Let all the people praise Thy name,

Forever and forever more.

3. Had I a thousand tongues to sing,

The half could never be told,

Of love so rich, so full and free,

Of blessings manifold;

Of grace that faileth never,

Peace flowing like a river,

From God the glorious Giver,

To Him give thanks.

Let all the people praise Thee,

Let all the people praise Thee!

Let all the people praise Thy name,

Forever and forever more,

(For evermore, O Lord!)

Let all the people praise Thee,

Let all the people praise Thee!

Let all the people praise Thy name,

Forever and forever more.

POWER UTTERANCES

Every marine bank manager, assigned to my finances, the Lord rebuke you today, die, in the name of Jesus.

Every satanic stronghold, strengthening my enemies, you shall be destroyed today, in the name of Jesus.

Every unconscious appointment with the spirit of backwardness, be terminated by the power in the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus.

Spirit of spiritual slumber, your time is up in my life, get out by fire now, die, in the name of Jesus.

Miracle aborters of my father’s life, from today, you will no longer prosper in my life, therefore, die, in the name of Jesus.

Every strange fire of my father’s house, assigned against the glory of my life, be quenched by the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus.

Every satanically anointed tongue, speaking failure into my destiny shall wither by fire today, in the name of Jesus.

PERSONAL PRAYERS

O God, arise, and uproot anything You did not plant, inside the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in the name of Jesus.

O God, let the fire of revival, fall upon the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries, in the name of Jesus.

Any power grinding and mixing things against me, be wasted with your materials, in the name of Jesus.

Unrepentant enemies of my joy, die in shame, in the name of Jesus.

Every finger of the enemy, assigned to stop my destiny, catch fire now, in the name of Jesus.

Evil powers of my father’s house, assigned to break my ladder of greatness, fall down and die, in the name of Jesus.

Every enemy of my prophetic dreams, run mad and die, in the name of Jesus.

THE WORD BOMB

2 Corinthians 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound toward you; that ye, always having all sufficiency in all things, may abound to every good work:

Jeremiah 29:11 For I know the thoughts that I think toward you, saith the LORD, thoughts of peace, and not of evil, to give you an expected end.

Philippians 4:19 But my God shall supply all your need according to his riches in glory by Christ Jesus.

Romans 15:13 Now the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace in believing, that ye may abound in hope, through the power of the Holy Ghost.

Psalms 103:1-4 A Psalm of David. Bless the LORD, O my soul: and all that is within me, bless his holy name. Bless the LORD, O my soul, and forget not all his benefits: Who forgiveth all thine iniquities; who healeth all thy diseases; Who redeemeth thy life from destruction; who crowneth thee with lovingkindness and tender mercies;

Psalms 16:11 Thou wilt shew me the path of life: in thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.

Psalms 118:24 This is the day which the LORD hath made; we will rejoice and be glad in it.

1 John 2:14 I have written unto you, fathers, because ye have known him that is from the beginning. I have written unto you, young men, because ye are strong, and the word of God abideth in you, and ye have overcome the wicked one.

Psalms 126:5 They that sow in tears shall reap in joy.

Psalms 119:111 Thy testimonies have I taken as an heritage for ever: for they are the rejoicing of my heart.

Proverbs 17:22 A merry heart doeth good like a medicine: but a broken spirit drieth the bones.

3 John 1:4 I have no greater joy than to hear that my children walk in truth.

2 Corinthians 6:10 As sorrowful, yet alway rejoicing; as poor, yet making many rich; as having nothing, and yet possessing all things.

Ecclesiastes 9:7 Go thy way, eat thy bread with joy, and drink thy wine with a merry heart; for God now accepteth thy works.

PRAYERS ON PICTURES

My picture, I use you as a point of contact. Any evil, programmed into you will never manifest, in the name of Jesus.

You my picture, hear the word of the Lord; you will no longer respond to any bewitchment, in the name of Jesus.

Every enchantment and divination, targeted at my life, through my picture, go back to your senders, in the name of Jesus.

I use this picture, as a point of contact. My Father, let my story change for good, in the name of Jesus.

Any satanic altar, harboring my pictures, catch fire now, in the name of Jesus.

Any evil shrine, having my pictures, catch fire now, in the name of Jesus.

Every evil priest, using my picture against my destiny, fall down and die, in the name of Jesus.

Every power, consulting the triangular powers with my picture for evil, scatter, in the name of Jesus.

Every dark power using my picture for divination, fall down and die, in the name of Jesus.

Any evil arrow targeted at my picture, backfire, in the name of Jesus.

I command my image to become untouchable coal of fire, in the name of Jesus.

Any power, using my picture against me, be disgraced, in the name of Jesus.

I put my myself in the envelope of the fire of the God of Elijah. I put myself in the envelope of the blood of Jesus. Every dark imagination against my existence, be nullified by the power in the blood of Jesus, in the name of Jesus.

Every spirit of Goliath, threatening my existence by using my image , I bury your power, in the name of Jesus.

Any coven or occult gathering, using my image to trouble my life, catch fire and burn to ashes, in the name of Jesus.

O Lord, You are my glory and the lifter of my head, command divine lifting upon my head in the name of Jesus.

Any power beholding my image in any crystal ball, be blinded, in Jesus’ name.

Anything that belongs to me or representing me on any witchcraft altar, (my properties, my pictures, my clothes, my money, my name, any part of my body, finger nails or my hair, in the air, on the earth, underneath the earth or in the waters above or underneath, in river sand seas, at graveyards, road junctions, before idols, in the covens or temple of satan), be destroyed by the Holy Ghost fire, in the name of Jesus.

Every spiritual screen and radars, spiritual mirror, spiritual tape, spiritual camera, spiritual satellites and all spiritual properties that satan has set against me to monitor me, be broken into pieces, in the name of Jesus.

I am a child of God and a member of the family of Jesus. Whoever touches me touches the apple of God’s eye. No weapon formed against me shall by any means prosper in my life, and any tongue that shall rise against me in judgement is condemned and destroyed completely, in the name of Jesus.

I use this my picture, to prophesy upon my life, it shall be well with me. I will fulfil my destiny. I will not die uncelebrated. I will not die unfulfilled. The power of darkness will not defile my life. This I pray, in the mighty name of the Lord Jesus Christ. Amen.



