MI6 Spies Say Vladimir Putin Could Be Dead & A Body Double Is Taking His Place

DEAD OR ALIVE?: MI6 spies claim Vladimir Putin could be dead and a body double is taking his place at public events

Senior British intelligence officials believe that Russian President Vladimir Putin may already be dead.

MI6 posses claim Putin has been seriously ill and that if he was dead, The Kremlin would keep it under wraps for as long as possible to keep power. A source told the Daily Star that Putin’s recent media appearances had probably been pre-recorded.

And at public events like Moscow Victory Day, which took place earlier this month, a body double may have been used in the 69-year-old’s place.

An intelligence source said: “Putin is very ill and when he dies his death will be kept secret for weeks, if not months. There is also the possibility that he is already dead.

“It’s impossible to know. It is believed that Putin has employed body doubles in the past when he has been unwell and the Kremlin could be doing so now.

