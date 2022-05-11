Ministerial Resignation Order: Buhari Has Power To Remove Ministers – Lai (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=o_JB3nldjJg

Ministerial Resignation Order: Buhari Has The Power To Remove Ministers – Lai Mohammed (Video)

Information minister Lai Mohammed has stated that Nigeria’s President Muhammadu Buhari has the power to appoint, remove or reshuffle his ministers, IGBERETV reports.

Lai Mohammed said this in a press briefing while answering to questions concerning the order given by President Buhari to all ministers with political ambition for 2023 to resign on or before May 16, 2022.

The order was given during the Federal Executive council meeting held today.



