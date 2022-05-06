Missed Fasts From Ramadaan First Or The Six Days Of Shawwaal?

I assume we know about the reward of fasting six days of Shawwaal after Ramadan with reward equivalent to fasting a whole year. You can read more here:

https://www.nairaland.com/7112727/fasting-six-days-shawwaal-after#112565692

What about people who missed some fasts during Ramadan? Are they going to fast the six first or the missed fasts?

If they want to earn the reward mentioned in the hadeeth of the Prophet (peace and blessings of Allaah be upon him), “Whoever fasts Ramadaan then follows it with six days of Shawwaal, it will be as if he fasted for a lifetime”

(reported by Muslim, no. 1984), then they should complete thier Ramadaan fasts first, then follow it with six days of Shawwaal, so that the hadeeth with be applicable to them too, and they will gain the reward mentioned in it.

And Allah knows best

