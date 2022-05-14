MNJTF Airstrikes Kill ISWAP Leaders, Gorgore, Ibrahim, Lawan In Lake Chad

MNJTF Airstrikes Eliminates ISWAP Leaders, Bako Gorgore, Aba-Ibrahim, Kaka Lawan in the Lake Chad

The Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) has eliminated three prominent ISWAP commanders in the Lake Cha.

Zagazola reports that ISWAP Militant Defence Chief Bako Gorgore; Commander Hizba, Kaka Lawan and another leader Aba-Ibrahim were eliminated after airsrikes from the air taskforce of MNJTF.

Scores of terrorists were also Killed during the operation that took place at Tumbum Jaki and Tumbum Gini in Abadam Local Government area of Borno state.

Both terror kingpings had held key leadership positions in the Wylayat of the Timbuktu Triangle, before one Abu Aseeya was appointed as Ameerul Fiya in charge of Sambisa forest.

Despite recent battlefield defeats, sleeper cells have continued to launch attacks in across many part of the country including Taraba, Adamawa, Kaduna and Kogi which were inspired by ISIS and its ideology.



SOURCE

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related