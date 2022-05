Popular Nigerian Singer, Davido has taken to his social media page to advise his followers to be kind to their fellow humans irrespective of the financial status of the person, IGBERETV reports.

His Twitter post reads;

“Money might get you a faster car, a bigger houise or the best VIP seats but it does not give you the right to treat others with less any differently.

Class and decency have no price tag attached.

Be Kind!!”



https://twitter.com/davido/status/1528081988678303747?s=19

