More Photos: Hausa And Igbo Youths Clash In Dei Dei Market, Abuja

There is currently unrest in Dei Dei market, Abuja as Hausa and Igbo youths are currently attacking each other. Several stalls in the market area have already been set ablaze in the fracas.

Strong security warning. Avoid the market. Youths have blocked access roads and picking victims.

Problem started when a truck crushed a woman after she fell off from a bike. The biker had been driving very recklessly. Youths in the market beat up the bike man and set the bike on fire. And then the crises kicked off from there…

Eyewitness Videos

