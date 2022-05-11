Most Embarassing Day Of Your Life?

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

Mine was when I tried to ask a girl out in high school.

She told me to my face(in Yoruba)- “o lowo e” Which means “you don’t have the money”

Everybody burst into laughter that I ran out of the class.

WHAT YOUR’S ?

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.
%d bloggers like this: