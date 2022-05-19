The Lagos State Commissioner Of Police, Abiodun Alabi, has stated that many motorcycle operators are criminals in disguise who perpetrate nefarious acts across the state.

Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a ban on motorcycles, popularly known as Okadas, in six local government areas on Wednesday after what he described as “a critical review” on the “menace that has not abated.”

Speaking on Channels Television’s flagship show Sunrise Daily on Thursday, commissioner Alabi disclosed that many of the riders were unlicensed after consultations with executive bodies within the state.

“I want to be emphatic here, most of them are criminals masquerading as okada riders,” Abiodun said

“We have arrested so many of them with locally made pistols in the course of their operations and many of them have been charged to court.”

The commissioner also lamented the level of crime committed with the aid of motorcycles in communities across the nation’s economic hub.

“They use these okadas to commit a lot of crimes in so many communities; that is why we have been having a lot of dialogue and consultations with their unions,” he said.

“The best way out is to get them off our roads because a lot of them are masquerading as okada riders but are criminals.”

Commissioner Alabi was however not reluctant to admit that the ban had some drawbacks.

“We know that banning the Okada riders can actually increase the crime rate. And we are not unmindful of that and we are already putting in place a lot of strategies to contend with it.” he said.

“We know that it will send a lot of them to unemployment. We are aware of that and are preparing for it.”

https://www.channelstv.com/2022/05/19/most-okada-riders-in-lagos-are-criminals-police-commissioner/

