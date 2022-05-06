Multi-Million Dollar Cardiology Facility Unveiled In Anambra State (Photos)

Dame Irene Okwuosa Memorial Hospital, Oraifite, a multi-million dollars Nigeria’s World Class Cardiology Facility established by Sir Emeka Okwuosa has been unveiled in Anambra State.

Unveiling the facility to the media at the weekend, Oseloka Offor, media and community mobilisation manager and Aghomishe Aherosuie Ogaga, facility manager, said that the facility would be inaugurated formally on May 12, 2022.

Oraifite is in Ekwusigo Local Goverment Area of Anambra state.

Offor explained that first free open heart surgery at the facility for about 20 selected patients would be performed between May 2 to May 14 by specialist doctors from the Voom Foundation Cardiology Centre, USA.

“The facility’s first open heart surgery is free of charge for Nigerians, irrespective of where you come from, championed by the founder, Sir Emeka Okwuosa, a philanthropist, who loves giving back to the society, to help Nigerians,” he said.

According to him, the facility is a big boost to Nigeria’s medical tourism, a multi-million dollar investment in advance medical science, with specialists in critical care management and automated surgery procedures.

“There is also adequate plans for the facility to transit to a teaching hospital in grooming young talents and medical professionals in Nigeria.

Offor noted that the Sir Emeka Okwuosa Foundation Cardiology Facility Center had employed highly skilled medical experts in cardiology, nephrology, and critical care from all over the world.

He said that the facility, for sustainability would be collaborating/partnership for open heart surgeries with Nnamdi Azikiwe Teaching Hospital (NAUTH) Nnewi, Odumegwu Ojukwu University Teaching Hospital, Awka and Federal Medical Centre, Asaba.

