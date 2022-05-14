Multiple Deaths In Mass Shooting At TOPS Supermarket, New York (Pics)

A man has opened fire at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, while live-streaming on Twitch, killing multiple people and injuring others, local officials and witnesses say. He also posted an online manifesto in which he described himself as a white supremacist.

The incident began on early Saturday afternoon when officers were called for an active shooter at Tops Markets at 1275 Jefferson Avenue. Upon arrival, they found victims on the ground outside the supermarket and others inside the building itself.

According to initial reports, at least 9 people have been shot, including several people who were shot in the head. Two victims were pronounced dead on the ground outside the store and at least one person was taken to an area hospital.

Buffalo Police confirmed that the suspect was taken into custody. In a video shared on Facebook, a man in military fatigues can be seen taken into custody. He appeared to have been armed with a semi-automatic rifle.

The attack was live-streamed on Twitch and screenshots from the recording showed horrific scenes, including a woman who is shot in the head. In other screenshots, victims can be seen on the floor of the supermarket.

A 106-page online manifesto, believed to have been uploaded by the shooter, outlined his motive for Saturday’s attack. In the document, he describes himself as an 18-year-old man and self-described white supremacist and anti-semite.

“If there’s one thing I want you to get from these writings, it’s that White birth rates must change. Everyday the White population becomes fewer in number,” the document says. “To maintain a population the people must achieve a birth rate that reaches replacement fertility levels, in the western world that is about 2.06 births per woman.”



SOURCE

I have been advised of an active multiple shooting event at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Street in Buffalo. Police are on scene. Please stay away from the area.



Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz

I am closely monitoring the shooting at a grocery store in Buffalo. We have offered assistance to local officials. If you are in Buffalo, please avoid the area and follow guidance from law enforcement and local officials.



Kathleen Courtney Hochul (Governor of New York)

BREAKING: BPD on scene of a mass shooting at the Tops in the 1200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police say multiple people have been struck by gunfire. The shooter is in custody. Motorists and residents are urged to avoid the area.



Buffalo Police Department

Video HERE (Graphic)

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related