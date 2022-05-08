‘My 2-Year-Old Daughter Is Using Foul Words’

Recently I heard my daughter saying “Zazoo zeh” she is not up to 2years though. Am that kind of person that always caution myself and watch the kind of music I listen at home, but she did not learn the word at home, am sure she might have heard it somewhere in her mom shop, because my wife shop is located somewhere very rough, a lot of children in the environment. But my wife does not see this as a big deal. She always told me that she can’t stop the little girl from playing with other children in the hood and that’s true. That day when I heard her say that word, I called her to myself and told her not to say the word again that it’s not good saying such word, she nodded in approval.

Two days ago I heard her saying this common words “Eni pe”. I felt really bad, because I don’t want my daughter to learn those bad words, but my wife feel am overreacting.

Am I overreacting truly? How do I stop my daughter from saying such words?

Please help a friend

