‘My Dad Almost Killed Me Today!’

What happened was that my Dad collected a brand new iPhone I bought from me February last year all because some uncivilized people like him keeps telling him the phone I use is very expensive and said it’s used by yahoo boys and which my Dad hate the word YAHOO.

Though , I felt very sad wondering why he would collect a phone from a 27 years old Son.

I pleaded to him severally to please give me back the phone and I also sent some of his friends which they value each other to him to please help me beg him to return the phone but he keeps telling them he’s not gonna give me and instead get me a small phone that doesn’t browse so as to stop having internet access.

After many Months of using a small Android phone which is very uncomfortable for me and hoping I will gather some money and get a better phone for myself anytime soon.

I waited for some months but couldn’t afford a better phone cuz I don’t want to buy a very low budget phone since I’m addicted to smooth browsing on my IPhone.

Then I tried to find solution for myself by going to find the iPhone he seized in his room even though I don’t enter his room anyhow.

God so good i got into his room when everyone wasn’t aware and I found the phone where he kept it and took it.

I started having conscience on it and asking myself if I’ve messed up.

I came to Nairaland to ask what I should do maybe to return the phone or keep it with me.

I found out some people blamed me for invading his room and getting m my stuff.

Some people told me to return it and never do that again.

when I was going to return the phone I found out that the whole house are back and it’s not possible to go there that time.

I don’t know what to do because it was a luck that nobody was at home that day.

I reasoned to my self maybe I should go and deliver the phone to him myself fearing if he found out the phone is no more there the issue will escalate and will be too late.

The next morning I took the phone to him and told him I find it using a device on the phone with another phone to track it.

He was very annoyed and said what I did was bad with a very cool voice and gave me the phone back himself.

After few hours he called me and said he put some Saudi Money (Riyadh) in the carton he hide my phone and he couldn’t find the money there and asked me if I took it.

I sensed he was trying to tell me that in order to know what I did was bad.

I told him I didn’t take any money there and I honestly didn’t see any money there.

He let me leave and said he will try to find it very well later.

Then just today he called my married elder sister to come to our house and wanted to have a meeting with us cuz we are just two from our late mother.

From his speech he said he can’t be seeing me not working since I’m a graduate and I should find something doing.

He knew I was into exportation of Petrol to Cotonou before the work stopped due to border close down and too much customs officials on the road.

So he started insulting me I’m just being idle and don’t want to work because I’m getting money from yahoo because he returned my phone to me to have internet access.

I accepted all the insults he did to me and didn’t argue with him not until he said if I’m a good boy I won’t go into his room to take my phone and even take his money he kept there the other day.

I then knew he meant that word that I took his money again and which I didn’t even take or see.

Then he began raining insults on me and begin to lay emphasis on the money that I took my phone and his money.

At this point I was very mad and couldn’t hold myself from keeping silence and then I had to break it.

I told him I can take everything he do to me but accusing me wrongfully I will never take that with a mini voice and suddenly wanted to hit me which I run from him to escape.

On running through the steps, he suddenly grab the big stool in the sitting room and dropped it on my head which nearly hit me . (If that stool hit me I don’t know what will happen to me )

But I managed to escape and he started raining curses on me and insulting my late mother for giving him a son like me.

My sister was there too and all she kept saying was I’m very rude to disclaim the accusations and defending myself and she also start insulting me that how dare should I talk when he’s talking.

After few insults he gave me so he came downstairs and started insulting me again while I stand not too far from him.

He quickly picked up a very big stone and a big plank on the floor threw at me which if these two objects meet me I will still be bleeding by now.

He told me with anger that I’m a bastard and cursed me saying it will not better for me and we can never sleep together in the house today and he left and went out.

So my stepmother returned and I narrated everything to her and made her known I’m leaving the house to avoid unnecessary violence again because I’ve been planning to leave the house due to everyday arguments and his nags.

The stepmother told me not to leave the house and rather he will talk to him and calm him down and everything will be fine.

I already made my mind to leave the house and stay at the hotel for some days because my friend which I could go and stay with has traveled last week and said he will be back today.

I got to the hotel and booked the room and having some rests then I saw my stepmother call and she said I should come home and we need to talk.

I sensed maybe she was trying to set me up and I told her I’m at where I’m going to sleep tonight because I just don’t want to come home today.

She said I shouldn’t even think that way and promised me nothing is going to happen.

I believed her because she knows I respected her and I knows she likes me.

Then she told me to come home and sleep and assure me no violence will happen as she just need to talk to me privately which I don’t have idea what else she want to tell me .

Now should I go home or just sleep at the hotel and probably not going to go to that house again soon if I sleep at the hotel today ?

