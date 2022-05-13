‘My Experience At A Wedding Ceremony’

I Just attended a wedding ceremony where the celebrants told the mc to announce to the public that people shouldn’t bother spraying them. the mcee said it loud and clear, that we should eat and drink and keep our change to ourselves or we should come spray him the mcee or DJ. As a normal nigeria at first we were happy, atleast money is saved, but as time went on we realised they were certain people that were allowed and expected to sprayed while they were dancing, the celebrant peers and all, Rain of cash everywhere… meaning we that they saw we were likely coming to spray with 500# or 1k were rebuked, probably they don’t need our 50naira, change.

I felt embarrassed and angry at the same time, that’s ill-mannered from them, I hate it when people look down on me, because they are financially bouyant they think they can look down on people anyhow. Well I look to see them in few years time where they will be. I wished them a normal married Life and withold the happiness from it because I don’t think they need it.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related