‘My Father Is A Pastor But I Don’t Believe In God’

Nairalanders Good day. My Pops is a Senior Pastor in one of the Pentecostal Churches in Nigeria and has devoted his life to Church.

Ironically I don’t believe in God. Never been the religious type. I See no sense that in 2022 humans still live by a book written by someone in 18BC. Doesn’t make any sense to me.

Pops wishes I were religious lyk him carrying some big story book (Bible) with me about Lol.

I’m too woke for those fairy tales Sorry.

Watch my Pops dedicate his whole life to someone’s business (Church) as they seriously exploit him.

I’ve advised him Severally but he won’t listen. I Can’t be like him. I’m Smart, Handsome, Rich and Non-religious. And I Will remain so.

