My Female Colleague Stopped Talking To Me Because Of This

So this female colleague of mine doesn’t pick my call when I need to get information of the happenings in the office yet I pick hers and always ready to give her reliable information concerning work.

I urgently needed her one day and had to call again, she didn’t pick my calls, she didn’t apologise afterwards. I had to block her. So she needed me again and called my number and it wasn’t going through. When she saw me she reacted negatively and wasn’t talking to me. But do I care? She’s not useful to me but want me to be useful to her

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related