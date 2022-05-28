‘My Four Bank Accounts Restricted/Frozen!!’

I tried transferring money from my GTB account only to get error messages.

I thought it was network or app issues.

I tried several times from then till next day but same response.

I tried buying airtime but it failed too.

I now contacted the bank and they said account is restricted/frozen; that I should visit a branch.

I called account officer and he confirmed the restrictions but gave no reason for that.

He was just evasive but hinted that restrictions were placed by law enforcement agency. No agency specifically was mentioned.

I tried UBA and Zenith too, similar restrictions yet no reason.

I use the accounts for legit businesses online and have had them since over 14 years, so can’t say with certainty what the issue is.

How do I handle this now as going to the banking hall might lead to arrests etc, so I need to be prepared.

I need suggestions please.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related