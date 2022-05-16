‘My Friend Needs Help, Six Children & No Male Child’

Hello Guys,

Is it even possible to have up to six kids without having a male child?

I have a friend, who wanted to have only 4 kids. He’s now counting six and will count more because he has refused to have a male child.

When the wife gave birth to the fifth child, then my friend was very anxious to having a male child. But as soon as the news got to him that his wife gave birth to another female child, he send a message to his wife at the hospital not to come to his house with the child. He said his wife has a curse on her, that is why she refused to give birth to a male child. We had to beg him before he allowed his wife home.

The issure now is that his wife just gave birth to the sixth child again today, and another female child. He his just very confused right now.

He just told me now that people says the fault his not from her wife but rather on his side. And he want me to help him on what the problem is.

Pls nlanders, what do you think is the problem, and how can he give birth to a male child?

