My Ghetto Brother Wants A New Life – Please Advise

Hi Nairalander, You don’t know how happy I am right now… after hearing a strong confession from my Lil cousin.

We both grew up in Ghetto area at Itire SURULERE, the environment is a off for any developing kid.

Thanks to my parents who took me out after primary education from the LGA.

Last time I visited, he is into drugs, smoking, touting, street fight and jobless.

We only exchange greetings and no

healthy conversation between us.

Recently, he has been calling to keep in touch with me and more.

Today, I called him just to check on a lust brother, the conversation was interesting.

He started telling how guys are catching out in YAHOO (to me this is not the conversation I want, so I played along, to keep cool chat).

After some minutes, he told me he regreted all the wasted opportunity and times he had to become someone. He is 24 years now

…he is a secondary school drop out, his parents push him to learn skill (Spraying Vehicle & Machines) under 2 months he quit, I found job for him, he quit same week…he prefers street money, he is also known as street money and sort of names to justify street life.

Personal I never care to advise him, I kept my cool and mind my business…afterall his elder brother is not different from him.

…back to the conversation, he told me he really wants to return to school, that life is really hard and tough, he said he is a change person now and more.

I need advice from you N’Lers…

should I advise him of acquiring a SKILL(not I.T pls) or SCHOOLING ( I will save money to pay his waec from my end next year)

If skill, pls what kind of good paying SKILL can I suggest for him?…I don’t want barbing or vulcanizing or low income SKILL.

