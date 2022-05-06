“My Husband Wants To Kill Me” – Nigerian Woman Cries Out For Help (Photos)

A Port Harcourt based woman, Efe Okoto Oruambo, has cried out for help after she was allegedly assaulted by her husband, NaijaCover Reports.

She Shared Photos of her back showing what looked like teeth bite marks, on a Christian marriage/relationship Facebook group on Friday May 6, alleging that her husband has been physically and emotionally abusing her.

I’m being abused emotionally, physically, and otherwise… I’ve escaped death on several occasions in my marriage. I’ve endured it all for the sake of my three cute children. I’ve just been hit by the last straw…

I’ll rather be alive and single than die in this marriage. I need help. I don’t know where to run to nor who to turn to. I’m based in Port Harcourt. I don’t know any domestic violence office to get help from. This is what I received about an hour ago. He, my husband, Victor Oruambo came home late, drunk and high and meant to kill me and go to prison tonight. God saved me. I need help… I can no longer keep suffering this way… I need help… Please help me…



https://www.facebook.com/groups/457928502250408/permalink/778435556866366/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related