‘My Husband Was Lynched, Burnt To Death Like Common Thief’ (Photo)

The widow of Sunday-David Umoh, the 37-year-old sound engineer who was lynched and burnt by irate motorcycle operators at Admiralty Way Lekki on Thursday evening, has called on the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, to fish out his killers.

Recall that late Sunday-David Umoh, a member of Legacy 360 band was lynched to death and set ablaze where he had gone to play live music with his band at Beer Bar Admiralty Way Lekki on Thursday.

It was learned that Sunday-David Umoh met his death while attempting to mediate between his colleagues: Phillip Balogun, Frank and a bike rider over a hundred naira dispute which snowballed into a mob attack.

Phillip Balogun and Frank are still lying unconscious in the hospital.

Speaking with Vanguard on Monday, late Sunday-David’s 36-year-old widow, Grace Bolu, said she was yet to believe that her husband was gone.

The mother of two, who works at Ijede LCDA, as a senior technical officer mechanical, and infrastructure department, said: “My husband was not part of those that boarded the bike. Two musicians were the ones who board the commercial bike. One of them plays for Phino while the other plays for Dbanj.

They board the bike, and agreed to pay N400, on getting to their destination at Beer Bar along Admiralty Way Lekki, they gave the bike an, 500 to collect 400 and give them 100 change. The bike man said he didn’t have N100 and they got into an argument.

When the argument degenerated into a fight someone ran inside the bar and called for help, my husband was part of the people that went down to intervene and stop the fight.

It was when he tried to intervene that they were shouting and they are yahoo guys, ritualists. When they realised that the motorcycle operators were more than them they ran back to the bar, unfortunately, the manager of the bar pushed them out, because he doesn’t know the guys who board the bike. That was how they were lynched and my husband was burnt.”

Explaining further, Bolu said, “my husband was 37-year-old when he was murdered in cold blood. I received a call on Friday 13th of May at about past 3 pm. I was told that my husband is late. I had to quickly rush down to the church.

I was around my dad’s Church because I could not talk, I was in shock, and I gave my dad the phone to talk to.

My husband left home on Tuesday, normally he leaves home on Tuesdays because he works with two companies, he works as a sound engineer at Church of God Mission International on the island during the day then in the evenings if they have shows, or he has a gig to play somewhere he plays for a band, called Legacy 360 band. Most times they play on Thursday and Friday. It was that Thursday they went to play at Beer Bar.

Most times when they get to any destination he sends me his location, which he did as well.”

“I was expecting him to call that night, but he didn’t, I kept calling him, but his number wasn’t going through, so I felt maybe the battery was flat, that he will call me the following day after the show, but he didn’t call, I kept calling after the next day still no response before I received the call.”

“My husband is from Eket in Akwa Ibom, while I am from Ogun State. We have been married for nine years, we were nine years April 6th this year.”

Describing his late husband, Bolu said my husband is loving, and caring and he goes all out for people, not just his family. He is gifted with his hands, there is no handiwork he can’t do with his hands, he repairs cars, you will think he is a mechanic.

Electrical works he will do, He fixed the stage in my church where I worship, the church of God mission Ikeja. He worked with Pastor Paul Adefarsain during the experience 2019, 2020 and 2021.”

For the sake of my little children, my husband deserves justice. justices should be served, I want security for my children, I am just a civil servant,” she wept.



Source: Vanguard

