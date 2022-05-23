My Job-hunting Strategy

I am a living testimony of the popular saying “Heaven helps those who help themselves”. In helping oneself in life, you have to be strategically intentional about it.

Job-hunting in a nation like Nigeria as they say is “a job in itself”. The rejections and disappointments are inseparable duo one has to deal with. But I tell you that with God and a change of strategy and patience you’ll land that job sooner than you think.

I’ll share my story and I hope it inspires us

EPISODE 1

I started work with one of the bank’s in Nigeria as a contract staff back in 2015. As a fresh graduate, it felt huge for me with salary of 100k till I was deep into it and the many frustrations started to unfold. Fast forward to 2017, I started applying for jobs again. It was a weekly ritual for me. The deafening silence from not being called for aptitude test/interview, & the numerous rejection mails heightened my frustrations. 2018, it dawned on me that something has to be done about the document representing me -MY CV.

I paid for rewrite but was never satisfied.

Then I decided to dedicate myself to rewriting and updating my CV/Resume from time to time.It was at that point I realized I needed to be intentional about what I do at work,how I do it and the results I achieved. You know why? It’s simply cos everything I do including the results I achieved must go down into my CV. I took my frustrating job more seriously and responsibly, I volunteered when there is need to, I was more involved in team building. Guess what, these eventually eventually brought me some positive recognition and promotion to a leadership role(which never reflected in my salary since I was just a contract staff). But I took it anyways. You know why ? MY C.V!… to be continued.

