‘My Landlady Just Brought A Quit Notice To Me Out Of The Blue!’

Nairalanders, I need your help.

I just moved into this new apartment and within a month to the expiration of my rent, I got a call from the caretaker to see him and he told me they would be is increasing the rent unless I renew before it expires but I didn’t have it at that moment and pleaded but he said that’s the decision of the owners of the house.

The landlady leaves in the building as well but the caretaker receives rent payment and all for reasons best known to them.

I went to see the landlady and she stood her ground that if I can’t pay I should leave. Well, I could deduce her actions for doing this as she had a quarrel with my fiancee and it has been settled but she still had it in her mind.

I don’t why people have dumb mentality. A landlady and a tenant cannot quarrel and settle in peace anymore.

I choose to pay the rent increase last year in order to let peace reign. On a norms, I would never pay for such an increase( I mean from 200k to 250k) Now, I just got a letter delivered to me this morning which is a notice to quit as my rent just expired last month.

Normally, when my rent expires or about to, the caretaker will call me and ask when will I be renewing it but this time I didn’t get anyone at all which means they actually planned it before now.

They didn’t even call me for a meeting to discuss, who does that?

And on the letter, there was no reason stated on the quit notice and it’s a 6 months eviction notice. I spoke to my lawyer and she said that’s how they do these days issuing quit notice without prior notification even when you’re paying constantly.

When I went to see the caretaker, he told me it was because I was absent in the last meeting that was held in the compound. What trash! I rained curses on him to the extent that he couldn’t voice out a word again. Apparently, he was shocked as I’m always very gentle.

Are they sharing money in the meeting or what? Or I would leave my business and be in a meeting on a weekday when I can always get what was discussed in the meeting from people that were there.

The reason didn’t even go down well with me as it got me really annoyed. I have decided to park out but I want to make sure they see pepper.

Can I stay up to a year or more before moving out?

Please I need your advice, thoughts, and ideas. Thanks in advance and pardon my typos as I’m typing from my phone.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related