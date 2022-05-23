‘My Neighbour & His Girlfriend Have Been Living Together Like Married Couple’

My neighbour and his girlfriend have been living together like married couples since I moved in. I haven’t seen her since last week so I ask after her this morning and he told me she is married now. She got married 2 Saturdays ago to an Igbo guy who is based abroad cause she is Igbo.

He is yoruba. Apparently she planned her wedding from his house and he didn’t know cause she spoke in Igbo majority of the time she was on call. Told him she is attending a cousin’s wedding in Imo 3wks ago he gave her Tfare. She called him when she arrived and that was the last time.

Went to her parents place on Last Sunday to find out if she was safe as he hasn’t been able to reach her only for the mother to tell him that she got married.

Him don bring Smirnoff spirit and soda to mix. He said “dey with me”

Me: I dey with u Bros mix am.

Inside life!

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related