‘My Sister’s Brother-In-Law Took His Lover To Her Place. They Sleep Together Unclad’

I stay with my sis and her husband,most of the time I am always home due to the nature of their job.My sis husband younger brother stays with us but he is hardly home because of work.

Fast forward he has been wanting to let his girlfriend come stay with us since ASUU is on strike, my sis was relunctant but she finally agreed.

Today makes it one week since she came, she has been helping with chores and cooking but the only issue is when her bf (my bro-in-law) is around they bath naked even sleep naked, but with duvet.

Mind you it is a room and parlour self-contain and i feel they shouldn’t fornicate knowing fully well i am around.

I haven’t told my sis yet because I don’t want my sis to kick her out.Right now she has monopolized the bed at night when my sis is not around.

Even if you are wayward,at least show some decency and class.

