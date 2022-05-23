‘My Stingy Elder Brother In US Wants To Send This 2006 Car To Me’

I still can’t believe my elder brother is planning to send me a Es330 (2006) from the United States.

I have told him several times i can’t drive such car, I am already imagining the look of people when they see me. I mean people wey dey my area. People for area know say I be big boy.

I don tell am several times say I no need car wey dey less than yr 2017. The money dey but very stingy. I sure say na the wife dey give am wrong advice.

The car clean sha, full option but below my level. I go just sell am.

Abeg, make una advice me.

