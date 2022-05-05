My Twin – Davido Shows Off Second Daughter, Hailey Adeleke

Singer and proud father of four, David Adeleke aka Davido is never tired of showing off his daughters especially the second child, Hailey.

The dotting father took to his Instagram story to share a stunning video of his cute mini me proudly showing off her long pony tail.

In a fresh post, the award winning singer has shared cute new photos of Hailey referring to has his twin.

Hailey and Ifeanyi were born by Amanda and Chioma Rowland respectively.

Some social media users stated that Hailey and Ifeanyi might pass for twins, while others gushed over the gorgeous kids, claiming that David’s DNA is potent.

